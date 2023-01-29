Kolkata-bound AirAsia flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow after bird hit

A Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport following a bird hit. Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll, a spokesperson from the airline said. As a result, the aircraft returned to the bay and was grounded for detailed inspection.

Last year, an Akasa flight from Ahmedabad to New Delhi was grounded for checks and maintenance following a bird hit. The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft suffered radome damage at 1900 feet.

(More details awaited)