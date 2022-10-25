'Look forward to working closely...': PM Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak on becoming UK PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, who is set to take over as UK's next premier. The Prime Minister in a tweet said that he looks forward to working closely with Sunak on global issues and implementing 'Roadmap 2030'. He extended 'special Diwali' wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians.



"Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," he wrote on Twitter.

India and the UK are working on a free trade deal, which was earlier expected to be finalised by Diwali but the new administration of Liz Truss said it was no longer working on that deadline. Now Sunak at the helm, New Delhi would like to conclude the deal as early as possible.

Sunak has created history by becoming the first Indian-origin British leader to reach 10 Downing Street - the official residence of the UK Prime Minister. He was elected as Conservative Party leader by Tory MPs, who said the country needed stability and Sunak was their choice. Sunak has served as chancellor of the exchequer under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

US President Joe Biden said the news of Rishi Sunak becoming the UK PM is "pretty astounding, a ground-breaking milestone and it matters".

Sunak, 42, will assume the charge today from outgoing PM Liz Truss, whose tenure was cut short by her disastrous tax-cut policies that plunged the country into a deeper crisis.

A day before he was elected as party leader, Sunak said the UK was facing "a profound economic crisis". "I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country," he said announcing his bid for the top post.