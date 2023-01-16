Luxury cruise Ganga Vilas stuck in Bihar's Chhapra 3 days after sailing from Varanasi  

MV Ganga Vilas: Just three days after its inauguration, luxury cruise Ganga Vilas got stuck in Bihar's Chhapra due to shallow water in the Ganga, ANI reported on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the world's largest river cruise from Varanasi on January 13. The cruise was scheduled to dock at the shore for the tourists to visit Chirand, an archaeological site. However, it got stuck because of water deficiency in the Ganges near the Doriganj area, the agency reported.

Situated 11 km southeast of the district headquarter near Doriganj Bazar at the north bank of river Ghaghra, Chirand is an important site as it has a large pre-historic mound that is known for its continuous archaeological record from the Neolithic age to the reign of the Pal dynasty.



The cruise could not be taken to the shore due to shallow water. The SDRF team reached the spot to rescue the tourists through a small boat so that they do not face difficulties in reaching Chirand Saran, officials told ANI.

Chhapra's CO Satendra Singh who is a part of the arrangement-making team said the SDRF team was stationed at the ghat so that immediate action can be taken on any untoward situation. Due to less water, he said, there was a problem in bringing the cruise to the shore. "Therefore, efforts are being made to bring tourists through small boats," he said.

However, the Inland Waterways Authority of India in a tweet denied the report that the cruise was stuck. "The Ganga Villas reached Patna as per schedule. There is absolutely no truth in the news that the vessel is stuck in Chhapra. The vessel will continue its onwards journey as per schedule," Sanjay Bandopadhyaya, Chairman, IWAI, said.

Ganga Vilas, which began its journey from Varanasi, will travel around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, sailing across 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh. The cruise has three decks, and 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists.

During 51 days, the cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.