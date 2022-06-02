LXME onboards banking expert Jasmin Gupta as co-founder and CEO

India’s women-focused financial platform LXME has announced appointment of Jasmin B Gupta as co-founder and CEO. Gupta will lead the team towards creating an Indian neo-bank for women.

As per LXME, Jasmin holds strong expertise in consumer banking, digital banking and strategic fintech alliances. Before joining LXME, "she was associated with Equitas Small Finance Bank as their National Head - Neobank, Fintech Accelerator and Alliances & Digital Business. In the past, she was worked with India’s leading banks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank," LXME stated.

LXME’s founder Priti Rathi Gupta said, “I am excited to welcome Jasmin to the LXME family. Jasmin is an experienced leader with a proven track record of delivering operational excellence in digital banking. Given her rich experience and her personal passion towards financial inclusion and financial literacy for women, I am confident that she will navigate LXME to an exciting, high growth journey as we plan to be India’s first digital bank for women.”

“In the next one year, LXME will add more women power for leadership roles”, Priti added.

Jasmin B Gupta, co-founder & CEO, LXME said, “LXME has been a pioneer in directing women on the path of financial independence. Given my inclination towards all things digital and women empowerment as core focus, joining LXME comes as an ideal match. Today more than 68% women do not operate bank accounts, 88% do not have credit access, 60 per cent have no insurance and 91 per cent do not have access to any financial platform. We want to change this story through LXME."

Gupta has been recognised as Top 100 Global L&D Minds and Top 100 BFSI Marketer. She is also associated with WICCI - Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry as their National President - Financial Inclusion Council.

