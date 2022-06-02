'KGF: Chapter 2' to stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 3

Prashanth Neel’s action blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam from June 3. The film, which is still running in theatres, has gone on to become one of the year's highest-grossing films with a total collection of Rs. 1,238 crores at the box office.



“Join Rocky on his journey to rule the world!! #KGF2onPrime, streaming from June 3,” Amazon Prime Video wrote on Twitter, announcing the release of the blockbuster film on the popular OTT platform. The film was previously available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video's movie rentals platform for Rs. 199 in the month of May.

Join Rocky on his journey to rule the world!! 🔥#KGF2onPrime, streaming from June 3 pic.twitter.com/m2dAaqxomE — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 31, 2022



KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the popular 2018 film, KGF: Chapter 1. The narrative follows Rocky, whose name has become synonymous with horror in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. His friends look up to him, but the government regards him as a danger to the rule of law. Rocky must face threats from all sides in order to maintain undisputed dominance.



Headlined by Yash, KGF: Chapter 2 also features Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar, and Archana Jois, among others in key roles. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films and is directed by renowned Indian film director Prashanth Neel.

