Mahadev betting app case: After Ranbir Kapoor, ED summons Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan

After Ranbir Kapoor, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actors Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan, and comedian Kapil Sharma in connection with its probe into an online betting app case. The agency summoned Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan for alleged promotion of the app and Kapil Sharma for attending the success party of the Mahadev Book app in Dubai last September, India Today reported on Thursday.

Earlier today, Ranbir Kapoor, who was asked by the ED to appear before it on Friday, sought two weeks time from the central probe agency. The agency is yet to decide whether it will grant the actor more time. The probe agency has accused Kapoor of receiving money from the promoters of the app for promoting their product in the virtual (online) space.

WATCH: ED summons Ranbir Kapoor in Mahadev Book betting case; Know all about the Mahadev Book app scam, Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone and other Bollywood celebs under the radar of ED

The company promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal was being operated from Dubai. It was allegedly using the online book betting application to enroll new users, create IDs, and launder money through a layered web of benami bank accounts, the agency has alleged. The ED reportedly found that the Mahadev Online Book App is run from a central head office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The betting app operates by franchising "panel/branches" to their known associates on a 70-30 profit ratio. Large-scale hawala operations are done to siphon off the proceeds of betting to offshore accounts, the agency had said as per news agency PTI. The company promoters hail from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and the Mahadev online book betting application is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites, the news agency said.

(With inputs from Divyesh Singh and Munish Chandra Pandey)