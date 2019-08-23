Maharashtra HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2019 out on mahresult.nic.in: Here's how to check scores

Maharashtra HSC 12th supplementary Result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced Maharashtra 12th Supplementary result 2019 today, August 23, 2019. A total of 128,914 students took the exams, which was conducted from July 17, 2019, to August 3, 2019. Applicants can check their scores through visiting the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Here's how to check Maharashtra Class 12 Supplementary result 2019:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of Maharashtra board results - maharesults.nic.in

Click on the link 'Maharashtra HSC supplementary Result 2019'

Enter Your Roll Number and Mother's First Name in the required area.

Maharashtra HSC supplementary result 2019 will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune is an autonomous body established under the provisions of Maharashtra. MSBSHSE conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in Maharashtra through its nine Divisional Boards. Additionally, it is the most popular education board in terms of enrollment in high school in the country only after the CBSE and has been ranked 4th in the 'Futuristic Education Boards in India' among 35 educational boards in the country.