Major fire breaks out in Delhi's slum; more than 35 shanties gutted

More than 35 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in a slum in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Monday, officials said.
There were no human casualties in the incident, they said.
A call about the fire in a slum cluster in Batla House area was received at 3:15 pm and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Five cattle died in the incident, Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said.
''Around 35-40 huts had caught fire, which was doused by 4:40 pm,'' he said.
Garg said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.
