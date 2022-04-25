Major fire breaks out in Delhi's slum; more than 35 shanties gutted

More than 35 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in a slum in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Monday, officials said.

There were no human casualties in the incident, they said.

A call about the fire in a slum cluster in Batla House area was received at 3:15 pm and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Five cattle died in the incident, Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said.

''Around 35-40 huts had caught fire, which was doused by 4:40 pm,'' he said.

Garg said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.



