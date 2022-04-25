Delhi: 5 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Satya Niketan

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel on Monday afternoon rescued five people after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area.

The five trapped under the rubble were labourers that were working on the renovation of the three-storey building when it collapsed.

As per the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan, the building was someone’s house who wanted to get it repaired. He also added that it was in a danger zone, and the same was notified to the police and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

''We received a call around 1:24 pm about a house collapse in Satya Niketan building number 173 here. Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.'' Five labourers are trapped under the debris and efforts are being made to rescue them, Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg told PTI.

''Our priority is to rescue the trapped labourers who were working inside the building which was under renovation. Since this building is in a congested area, the main challenge was to take the rescue vehicles inside the area. It was a difficult task. However, our vehicles have reached the spot and our men are already at work,'' Garg added.

Further, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said police are also helping with the rescue operation. ''Our priority is to rescue the trapped men. My team and I are at the spot and helping the other agencies with the rescue operation,'' he told PTI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter and said that he is keeping an eye on the rescue work at the site of the collapse. “This accident is very sad. The district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I myself am taking every information related to the incident,” Kejriwal tweeted.

As per the Delhi Fire Service, six fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving a call about the collapse. The NDRF also brought trained dogs to detect the victims trapped in the debris.

(With agency inputs)