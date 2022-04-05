Majority of employers show hiring intent in April-June quarter: Report

Opening up of offices and positive economic projections seem to have increased the talent demand with a report showing that more than 54 per cent of employers have shown hiring intent during the first quarter of this financial year.

Hiring sentiments are on a growth trajectory in the current quarter as more than 54 per cent of the employers, 4 per cent higher than the previous quarter (January-March 2021), surveyed have expressed their intent to hire, according to TeamLease Services's Employment Outlook Report for April-June 2022.

''The back-to-office culture and normalcy coupled with income growth projections as well as the superior export performance is fuelling a growth in demand for talent across all the sectors,'' TeamLease Services co-founder and executive vice president Rituparna Chakraborty said.

While the overall growth in intent may be moderate, more than 14 per cent of the sectors have indicated a double-digit growth, indicating that the modest approach will soon taper off and the appetite to scale up manpower will grow significantly, she added. The report is based on a survey covering 796 small, medium and large companies across 21 sectors pan-India.

The survey found that out of the 21 sectors reviewed 16 have indicated keenness to hire. Employers in information and technology sector (95 per cent) followed by educational services (86 per cent), e-commerce and technology start-ups (81 per cent) and healthcare and pharmaceuticals (78 per cent) are front runners in the hiring intent, it noted.

However, the laggard sectors are agriculture and agrochemicals, BPO/ITeS, fast moving consumer durables and retail (non-essential), it said.

According to the report, jobs seem to be spreading across geographies. While the hiring intent in the metro and tier I cities has grown to 83 per cent in the current quarter from 73 per cent in the previous quarter, tier II cities are not far behind.

The hiring intent in tier II cities has seen a rise from 48 per cent in the previous quarter to 55 per cent, it stated.

Amongst cities, Bengaluru leads with 91 per cent employers showing hiring intent, followed by Chennai with 78 per cent employers keen on recruiting, the report observed.

But when it comes to growth in hiring, it is Mumbai which has recorded a 17 per cent growth over last quarter, it said.

As per the report, while last quarter saw a spike in hiring by large businesses, the current quarter is likely to witness a stabilised approach.

In fact, all types of businesses are planning to hire at a steady pace, but when it comes to hierarchies, entry level talent seems to have got their mojo back, the report said.

About major roles that are in demand, sales (82 per cent) and IT (75 per cent) continue to lead the talent search process, it added.

