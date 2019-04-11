Maruti Suzuki adds safety features in Alto K10; price increases

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Thursday said it has upgraded its hatchback Alto K10 with various safety features leading to a price increase of the model by up to Rs 23,000 in Delhi/NCR.

The model now comes with various safety features like ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), driver airbag, reverse parking sensor, seed alert system, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder.

"This will result in price increase in all variants of Alto K 10 model," MSI said in a regulatory filing.

Depending on features introduced across variants, the ex-showroom price in Delhi and NCR region shall vary from Rs 3,65,843 to Rs 4,44,777 and in rest of the country from Rs 3,75,843 to Rs 4,54,777, it added.

Industry sources said an increase in Delhi/NCR ranges between Rs 15,000 to Rs 23,000 depending upon the variant.

The new prices are effective immediately from Thursday, it added.

