Samsung to launch Galaxy A40, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A80 today; check out specifications, price

Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones are all set to replace the budget Galaxy J-series. The South Korean electronics major has already launched several A-series phones that sit below the flagship Galaxy S-series. Samsung has made Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy A20, Samsung Galaxy A30, and the Samsung Galaxy A50 official. The company is now looking to unveil Galaxy A40, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80. Samsung has scheduled its "A Galaxy Event" for 5.30 pm IST and the event will be held in Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paulo. The launch event will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom's website and on Samsung News Bharat site.

Samsung Galaxy A40 was recently unveiled in Netherlands last month at a price of approximately Rs 19,500. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie with One UI on top and features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. The phone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 7885 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Details about Galaxy A70 are also out in the open. The phone has a Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display and an octa-core processor with 6GB or 8GB of RAM options. The Galaxy A70 will come with a triple rear camera setup (32-MP+ 8-MP+5-MP), a 32-MP selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phones will also come with a massive 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A80, which was earlier rumoured to be Samsung Galaxy A90, will come with a notchless display. Rumours also suggest that the A80 will come with a rotating slider camera. Other leaked specifications of Galaxy A80 include a 6.73-inch 20:9 aspect ratio display with a 1080x2400 pixels resolution, a Snapdragon 7150 SoC and a 48-megapixel primary camera coupled with an 8-megapixel secondary camera. The phone is also rumoured to ditch the earpiece and might come with a vibrating display to produce sound - similar to the LG G8 ThinQ and the Huawei P30 Pro.

Edited By: Udit Verma

