Maruti Suzuki recalls 87,599 cars to replace faulty steering system

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker, on Monday said it is recalling 87,599 units of S-Presso and Eeco models to check and replace faulty steering tie rod. The recalled units were manufactured between July 5, 2021, and February 15, 2023, the auto major said in a statement.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of steering tie rod, used in such vehicles, which in a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling," the carmaker said.

Maruti Suzuki said that affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from the company-authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost. The recall is effective from July 24, 2023, 06:30 pm onwards.

This is one of the largest recalls being undertaken by Maruti in recent times. Maruti Suzuki shares on Monday ended 0.75 per cent down at Rs 9,694.70 apiece on the BSE.

In January this year, Maruti Suzuki recalled 17,362 vehicles manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023 over a possible defect in its airbag controllers. The recall was to inspect and replace the affected part of the airbag controller, which could, in rare situations, not deploy the airbags and seat belt pretensioners in the event of a vehicle crash, the company had said.

In September 2021, the auto major proactively recalled some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and XL6. This was done to inspect a possible defect in 181,754 units of these models manufactured between 4th May 2018 to 27th October 2020. Recall campaigns were undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

