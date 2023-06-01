'MBBS is the new BTech': Over 500 doctors compete for 20 jobs at Delhi's GTB hospital; picture goes viral

A doctor on Wednesday said that MBBS had become the new BTech in the country as there were very few jobs for young doctors. He shared a picture of a crowd at Delhi State Cancer Institute (GTB Hospital) and said over 500 doctors were competing for 20 jobs.

"20 posts, 500+ candidates. MBBS is the New BTech. Yes, this is the condition when you try to get JOB after passing MBBS. In the picture is Delhi State Cancer Institute (GTB) for the vacancy of non acad JR," said Dr Dhruv Chauhan, National Zonal coordinator at Indian Medical Association-Medical Students Network (IMA-MSN).

The tweet has gone viral, with nearly two lakh views and hundreds of likes. Responding to his tweet, Dr Pragya Shukla, HOD (Clinical Oncology) at Delhi State Cancer Institute, said this is the state of the doctors when the whole time "we keep hearing about the scarcity of doctors". She said there was no scarcity of doctors. "Doctors are jobless. Create jobs."

Abhishek Roy, a strategy consultant, said what Indians still did not understand was that it was a demand-supply problem currently in India. "There are too many doctors for too few jobs in the cities, as a result, they can't demand any high salary like their counterparts in the IT sector. There are no campus placements."

Another doctor, Prakash, said that it was very common in Delhi as the Junior Resident's salary was highest in Delhi as compared to other parts of the country. "Some doctors even pay bribes to get those jobs," he claimed.

Ketan Rampal said he personally believed that this job scenario was only in Delhi. The reason, he said, was because of good pay and the opportunity to learn. "Rest of India there are still places we here even MBBS doctors haven’t reached. It’s the inequitable distribution of doctors that is worrisome."

Another doctor said that most of them were joining it as a temporary income source to stay in Delhi for PG preparation. "And JR stipend in Delhi is approx Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000, that's why more number of students apply in Delhi hospitals JR vacancy," the person said.