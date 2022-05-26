MHA transfers IAS officer from Delhi after report of misusing a stadium

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday issued a notification for the transfer of AGMUT cadre IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga from Delhi to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively.

The development comes hours after a news report emerged regarding the misuse of facilities at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium by Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga. According to the report, Khirwar, Delhi's Principal Secretary (Revenue) was misusing the sports facilities by closing the site for sports activities earlier than usual so that he could walk his dog there.

Taking cognizance of the report, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier today also directed that all state-run sports facilities in the national capital be open for sportspersons till 10 pm.

''It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them,'' Kejriwal told reporters here.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Kejriwal had directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm.

Tagging the media report, Sisodia said in a tweet: ''News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite (night). CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm.'' During a media interaction, newly appointed Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena was asked about the matter, but he did not comment on the issue. BJP's Delhi unit has also written to the L-G stating that ''such an officer does not hold the right to be on that post''. Due to such acts, Delhi's image was getting affected, the party said.

They also alleged that the condition of Delhi's stadiums was bad and accused Kejriwal of de-motivating players, instead of motivating them.