Microsoft market cap hits $1 trillion for first time, pulls above Apple

Microsoft Corp's market value vaulted above the $1 trillion mark for the first time in regular session trade on Thursday, pulling ahead of Apple Inc and making it the most valuable U.S. publicly traded company after quarterly earnings and revenue beat Wall Street expectations.

The stock, which pared gains as the morning wore on, was last up 3.9% at $129.84 on Nasdaq, giving it a valuation of $996.16 billion.

The software company was helped by predictions from its executives for continued growth for its cloud computing business in its quarterly conference call after the market close on Wednesday. The stock leapt above $1 trillion in after-hours trading following the report.

Microsoft, Apple and Amazon.com Inc have taken turns in recent months to rank as the world's most valuable U.S.-listed company. Apple last traded at $205.91, giving it a market cap of $970.92 billion. Amazon trailed with a $939.25 billion value.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki's consolidated profit falls 2.9% to Rs 7,650.60 crore in FY19

Also Read: Nirav Modi's Rolls Royce Ghost, 12 other luxury cars to be auctioned

Also Read: Reliance Jio beats Airtel to become India's 2nd largest telecom company