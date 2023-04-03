'Modi surname' case: Rahul Gandhi challenges conviction in Surat court, his bail extended till April 13

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday challenged the conviction in the 'Modi surname' case in the Surat Sessions Court. He has filed two applications, one seeking a stay on conviction while the other seeking suspension of sentence. Last month, Gandhi was convicted and awarded a two-year sentence by the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

A Surat court on March 23 convicted Gandhi in a 2019 criminal defamation case which was related to a statement where he had said: "How come all thieves have Modi surname". A day after his conviction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat notified Gandhi's disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament. The Congress has, however, attacked the Centre and said the move was "a black day for Indian democracy".

Today, the Congress leader sought a stay on conviction and suspension of the 2-year sentence. However, the sessions court refused to stay the conviction and said such an order cannot be passed without hearing all sides. The court has extended Gandhi's bail till April 13.

Earlier today, Gandhi reached Surat via a scheduled commercial flight along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to appeal against the lower court ruling. He was received at the Surat airport by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

A large number of workers of Congress gathered outside the court and shouted slogans in support of the former Congress chief. Several workers were detained by police from the outskirts of the city and neighbouring Navsari district while they were headed towards Surat.

The case against Gandhi was filed on a complaint by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for the Congress leader's alleged remarks ''How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?'' Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

The sentence of two years under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500 invited his disqualification from the membership of Parliament under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The RP Act holds that an MP or a member of the legislative Assembly (MLA) convicted for any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction.

Following his disqualification, Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

Heavy police deployment was made today inside and outside the premises of the Surat sessions court and also on the road leading to the court. The Congress workers, who were gathered there to back Gandhi, raised slogans like ''Modi, Adani Bhai Bhai,'' and ''Save Constitution, Save Democracy'' as they stood outside the court premises to welcome Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters, Rajasthan CM Gehlot said the ongoing ''tamasha'' (drama) in India involving the ''destruction'' of the Constitution has put a question mark on which way the country is headed. He alleged the BJP is ''fascist'' and does not believe in democracy. He claimed Rahul Gandhi was being punished for raising the issue of black money in his 2019 speech. ''What happened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 promise to bring back black money?'' he asked.

(With inputs from PTI)