More than 1,300 dealers may face action for not filing GST returns

The Jammu and Kashmir state tax department is contemplating a special drive against 1,300 dealers who failed to file their Goods and Service Tax returns since the new law came into force in July last year.

The process of collection of data regarding all the business establishments in the state has been initiated and for this purpose, various teams are conducting spot verification of every business unit and recording the required data, a spokesman of the department said on Tuesday.

He said the department has so far identified more than 1,300 such dealers, having made purchases worth Rs 718.72 crore.

The department is contemplating to launch a special drive against non-filers of GST returns who have failed to file returns and also such business units who have made purchases worth crores of rupees but have not filed the GSTR3B returns, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, he said the department Tuesday initiated action against Messrs Dogra medical hall here for suppressing the sales to evade GST.

"During inspection and verification of sale documents, it was found that the drug store had an approximate sale of Rs 1.5 crores for the year 2017-18. However, the sales had been suppressed and sales only to the tune of Rs 72 lakh were reflected in the GST returns, the spokesman said.

He said action under Section 67 of the J&K SGST act has been initiated against the dealer.

The team also inspected Asian Roadways, a transport agency at Transport Nagar in the city and confiscated over 4000 kg of polythene, the spokesman said.

