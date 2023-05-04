Mother Dairy cuts MRP of Dhara cooking oils by Rs 15-20 per litre

Mother Dairy has slashed the maximum retail prices (MRP) of its edible oils, sold under the Dhara brand, by Rs 15-20 per litre, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. The stock with the revised price is expected to hit the market next week. The reduction comes after the central government directed the edible oil industry body - Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) - to cut prices of cooking oils as global prices had declined.

"The MRP of Dhara edible oils are being reduced by Rs 15-20 per litre across variants with immediate effect," a Mother Dairy spokesperson said. "This reduction is being done in variants such as soyabean oil, rice bran oil, sunflower oil and groundnut oil, on account of reduced impact of international markets and ease in availability of domestic crop."

The MRP of Dhara refined soyabean oil (1 litre poly pack) has been reduced to Rs 150 from Rs 170, while the MRP of Dhara refined rice bran oil will now be Rs 170 per litre as against Rs 190 per litre earlier, the report said. The price of Dhara refined sunflower oil has been revised to Rs 160 from Rs 175 per litre. The MRP of Dhara groundnut oil has been cut to Rs 240 from Rs 255 per litre.

The SEA had advised its members to reduce prices in line with the falling prices of edible oils globally. It has sought the details of the reduction in prices during the last three months so that the same could be informed to the food ministry.

Mother Dairy manufactures, markets and sells milk and milk products. It sells edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand and fresh fruits & vegetables, frozen vegetables & snacks, unpolished pulses, pulps & concentrates, etc., under the 'Safal' brand.

The edible oil industry body recently said that international prices had been sharply reduced in the last six months and particularly in the last 60 days. However, it said, local prices, in spite of bumper crops of groundnut, soyabean and mustard, did not come down in line with the international market.

The body further said that while most of the brands had reduced prices in the past but still the prevailing MRP of the packed edible oil in the market was not in line with the current prices in the international market.

(With inputs from PTI)