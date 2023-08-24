scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
National Film Awards 2023: Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt win acting awards; RRR, Sardar Udham, Gangubai win big

Feedback

National Film Awards 2023: Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt win acting awards; RRR, Sardar Udham, Gangubai win big

SS Rajamouli-directorial blockbuster RRR, whose Naatu-Naatu song won the Best Original Song Award in Oscar 2023, has won three awards for best action direction, best choreography, and best special effects.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, Bollywood's Alia Bhatt, and Kriti Sanon have won big in the 69th National Film Awards 2023. Arjun has bagged the 'Best Actor' award for his superhit film 'Pushpa', while Bhatt won the title for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', and Sanon for 'Mimi'. Bhatt and Sanon shared the national award.

SS Rajamouli-directorial blockbuster RRR, whose Naatu-Naatu song won the Best Original Song Award in Oscar 2023, has won three awards for best action direction, best choreography, and best special effects.

Special Jury award has gone to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer 'Shershaah'.  

Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham', directed by Shoojit Sircar, has won the Best Film Award.

At least 280 feature films in 28 languages were submitted for the 69th National Film Awards.

The 'Kashmir Files' won the Best Film Award on National Integration, 'RRR' bagged Best Film for Wholesome Entertainment, and 'Rocketery: The Nambi Effect' won the Best Feature Film Award.

Kala Bhairava won the Best Male Playback Award for RRR.

Published on: Aug 24, 2023, 6:28 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement