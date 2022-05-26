Naveen Munjal’s Hero Electric says ‘short circuit’ caused the fire

After reports of electric two-wheelers (e2W) like Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV, and others catching fire came to the fore, country’s third largest electric e2W maker Hero Electric has now become the latest casualty. While the others have collectively recalled 7000 e2Ws after government’s intervention, it is unclear whether Hero Electric will take the same route. The latest instance of fire took place in Odisha where a Photon scooter— a 1.9 KWh lithium-ion battery pack—was charred after catching fire while it was being charged.

Headed by Naveen Munjal who started the company in 2007, this is the first time Hero Electric’s scooters have caught fire. The company said it was due to a short circuit. Battery fires generally occur due to the convergence of heat, oxygen and fuel.

“When contacted, the customer explained that he heard abnormal cracking sounds and discovered that fumes were coming from the electric switchboard of the home, adjacent to e scooter and sparks were continuously falling on to the floor and a can of paint lying nearby. By the time he went to switch off the mains and get back to try and put off the fire, it spread and burnt the rear part of the scooter and some household belongings,” the company said.

It added that their technical team that later visited the spot and analysed that the rear part of the scooter was burnt, and the most probable cause of fire was the AC phase and earth wires of home coming in contact with each other short circuit and the malfunctioning of the fuses that should have cut off in the event of such short circuit. “We have also offered to customer any help in replacing the burnt parts on cost basis and thoroughly testing his refurbished scooter for road worthiness,” Hero Electric added.





