New COVID-19 variant: Countries that have banned travel to South Africa

Countries across Asia and Europe have announced travel restrictions on Friday after a new variant of the novel Coronavirus – B.1.1.529 was reported from South Africa. The new COVID-19 variant has a “very unusual constellation” of mutations, which are concerning because they could help it evade the body’s immune response and make it more transmissible.

Only 59 confirmed cases have been reported in South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana so far. The United Kingdom, Singapore, Czech Republic, Israel and Italy are among the countries that have announced restrictions on travel to and/or entry of travellers from South Africa.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) advisors are holding a special meeting on the new COVID-19 variant that has emerged in South Africa. The technical advisory group on the evolution of COVID-19 is discussing the B.1.1.529 variant that has caused bloodbath on the bourses—national or international and led several countries to pause flights to South Africa and other countries.

The group will decide whether to address this as “variant of concern” or “variant of interest” and whether to use a Greek letter to classify it.

Here’s a list of countries that have banned travel to and/or entry of travellers from South Africa

EUROPEAN UNION

European Union has halted air travel from the South African region due to the B.1.1.529 variant. EU President Ursula von der Leyen said that she “proposes, in close coordination with the member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region.”

The flight ban proposal comes as the fourth spike in Coronavirus cases is hitting the 27-nation EU badly with governments stretching way beyond their means to contain the spread of this virus.

The @EU_Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 26, 2021

UNITED KINGDOM

United Kingdom added six African countries – South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana and Namibia to the red list and UK travellers coming from these destinations would have to quarantine. British airline Virgin Atlantic put out a notification saying, “We’re reviewing our South Africa schedule and if your flight or holiday is subject to cancellation, we’ll be in touch with your options, including a refund.”

“COVID-19 UPDATE: UKHSA is investigating a new variant. More data is needed but we’re taking precautions now. From noon tomorrow, six African countries will be added to the red list, flights will be temporarily banned and UK travellers must quarantine,” UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care tweeted.

COVID-19 UPDATE:@UKHSA is investigating a new variant. More data is needed but we're taking precautions now.



From noon tomorrow six African countries will be added to the red list, flights will be temporarily banned, and UK travellers must quarantine. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) November 25, 2021

ISRAEL

Israel has banned its citizens from travelling to South Africa and entry of foreigners due to this variant. Countries such as South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini were added to Israel’s “red” or highest-risk list of countries. Israelis can only travel to these countries of they receive special permission from the health ministry. Citizens returning from these countries have to spend between 7-14 days in a quarantine hotel after arrival.

SINGAPORE

Singapore will restrict entry of people with recent travel history to seven African countries after reports that a potentially more contagious COVID-19 variant may be circulating there. From 11:59 pm on Saturday, all long term pass holders and short-term visitors with travel history within the last 14 days to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe will not be allowed to enter Singapore or transit here.

FRANCE

France has also suspended all its flight operations to and from South Africa for 48 hours, Health Minister Olivier Veran said. He mentioned that while the new hasn’t been “diagnosed” in Europe, all persons who recently arrived from the region will be tested and closely monitored.

GERMANY

Germany has declared South Africa a virus variant area on Friday after the detection of a new COVID-19 variant there and the decision will come into effect from Friday night. This decision will mean airlines will be allowed to fly only Germans to Germany from South Africa and returning Germans will then have to spend 14 days in quarantine.

“Germany will, among other things, declare South Africa a virus variant area. With the entry into force tonight, airlines will only be allowed to transport Germans to, and 14 days of quarantine will apply to everyone, including those who have been vaccinated,” Health Minister Jens Spahn tweeted.

Deutschland wird u.a. #Südafrika zum Virusvariantengebiet erklären. Mit Inrafttreten heute Nacht dürfen Fluggesellschaften nur noch Deutsche nach 🇩🇪 befördern, außerdem gelten 14 Tage Quarantäne für alle, auch Geimpfte. (1/2) — Jens Spahn (@jensspahn) November 26, 2021

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was well-prepared for the new variant. She added the country had “a number of inbuilt measures to act as a layer of protection.” “All of our planning around COVID, we have built into it the possibility of variants in the future,” said Ardern.

ITALY

Italy imposed an entry ban on people who have visited a group of southern African states, including South Africa, in the last 14 days. The ban applies to countries like South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia and Swaziland.

Italian Health minister Roberto Speranzsa said that scientists were studying the new B.1.1.529 variant “and in meantime, we will follow the path of maximum caution.”

CZECH REPUBLIC

Czech Republic has announced a ban on entry of citizens of countries who have stayed in countries like South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, Zimbabwe among others for more than 12 hours. This will come into effect from Saturday.

“TRAVEL- IMPORTANT. We respond to the spread of a new variant of the virus. From Saturday, entry into the Czech Republic will be prohibited for citizens of third countries who have stayed for more than 12 hours in the last 14 days in South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia,” Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek tweeted.

(1/2)❗Cestování - DŮLEŽITÉ❗Se @ZdravkoOnline reagujeme na šíření nové varianty viru. Od soboty bude zakázán vstup do ČR pro občany 3. států,kteří pobývali v posledních 14 dnech více jak 12 hodin v Jižní Africe, Namibii, Lesothu, Svazijsku, Zimbabwe, Botswaně, Mosambiku, Zambii. — Jakub Kulhanek (@JakubKulhanek) November 26, 2021

JAPAN

Japan has tightened border controls for visitors from South Africa and other countries like Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe will have to undergo 10-day quarantine period in government determined accommodation, Reuters reported.

TAIWAN

Taiwan said travellers from "high-risk" southern African countries will have to go into government-run quarantine facilities for 14 days.

(With agency inputs)

