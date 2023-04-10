'No one can take an inch of land': Amit Shah after China opposes his visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said no one can take an inch of the country's land as the Indian forces were present at the border. He said those days are gone when anyone could encroach into our land. "Today, no one can take an inch of our land because ITBP and Indian Army are present here," Shah said, soon after reports came that Beijing had opposed his visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

#WATCH | The entire country can sleep peacefully in their homes today because our ITBP jawans & Army is working day & night on our borders. Today, we can proudly say that no one has the power to cast an evil eye on us: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/WNJra9iFuq — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

The Home Minister is on a two-day visit to the eastern state. Today, he launched the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' in Kibithoo, a border village in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Centre has approved a programme under which 2967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development.

Speaking there, Shah said the entire country can sleep peacefully in their homes today because the ITBP jawans and army were working day and night on borders. "Today, we can proudly say that no one has the power to cast an evil eye on us," he said.

The Home Minister's remarks came soon after reports emerged that China had opposed his visit to Arunachal Pradesh. According to Reuters, Beijing said Shah's activities in Arunachal violated its territorial sovereignty. "Zangnan is China's territory," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a press conference. Zangnan is a Chinese term that means 'South of Tibet'.

This comes just a week after China renamed some places in Arunachal Pradesh, which is part of India but Beijing claims as part of Southern Tibet. However, India rejected China's move to rename the places in Arunachal Pradesh. "We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright," said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality," he said.