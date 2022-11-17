No police clearance required! Saudi Arabia announces relaxation for Indian nationals seeking visa

Saudi Arabia on Thursday said that it has exempted Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) to obtain a visa for travelling to the Gulf country. "In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC)," the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in India said in a statement.

The certificate will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia, the statement said. The decision has been taken as a part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen their relations. "The Embassy appreciates the contribution of over two million citizens living peacefully in the Kingdom," the statement said.