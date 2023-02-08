Not just Harvard, all big universities will conduct studies on Congress' downfall: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

A day after Rahul Gandhi referred to industrialist Gautam Adani and said Harvard should study the relationship between business and politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday responded by saying that the top institutions will surely conduct a study but that would be on the fall of Congress, and on the person who will be responsible for it.

While replying to Motion of Thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said some people have a craze for Harvard studies. "During Covid, it was said that there will be a case study on the devastation in India. Over the years an important study has been done at Harvard and the subject of the study is the 'Rise and fall of India's Congress Party'," PM Modi said.

He further said: "Not only Harvard, but many other top institutions will also surely study the fall of Congress in the future, and the person who is taking it down."

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government bent the rules to favour Gautam Adani, who he said shot up in the richest list to become the second richest person in the world from 609th position in 2014.

Prime Minister Modi today slammed the government "for not doing enough analysis and levelling baseless allegations". Targeting Congress, he said a few people were drowning in despair as they were unable to accept the country's progress. "They don't see achievements of the people of the country," he said.

Recalling the UPA rule, the Prime Minister said during 10 years of the previous government, inflation was in double digits, and "hence when something good happens, their sadness increases".

"In the history of the country's independence, 2004-2014 was full of scams. Terror attacks took place across the country in those 10 years. In 2010, the CWG games were held, it was a big opportunity to show the strength of India's youth to the world. But due to scam, India became infamous in the world," PM Modi said.

"The decade before 2014 will be known as the lost decade and we can't deny that the 2030s decade is India's decade," he added.

