Nuh violence: Hundreds stranded in temple as clashes break out during a procession, internet suspended till Aug 2

Massive violence broke out on Monday after stones were pelted and vehicles were set on fire during a religious procession in Haryana's Nuh. A group of people pelted stones at a rally being taken out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers near Nand village in Nuh district. The violence broke out over reports of cow vigilante and Bhiwani deaths case accused Monu Manesar visiting Mewat, India Today reported.

#WATCH | Aftermath of clash that broke out between two groups in Haryana's Nuh today. pic.twitter.com/yyVp10Hwzr — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

According to the report, Monu Manesar's name was mentioned in the FIR registered over the death of Nasir and Junaid in February this year. The charred remains of two men were found in a Bolero in the Bhiwani district. Monu Manesar had appealed to people to join the yatra that was to be taken out by Bajrang Dal members. However, people in the area objected to this and warned of protests against Monu Manesar's visit.

On Monday, clashes broke out after the yatra was taken out. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad took out a yatra after getting due permission from the police. However, when the yatra reached Nand village, people from the other community started throwing stones at the yatra. He said that police teams from nearby districts were being deployed to Mewat, adding that police personnel were being air-dropped in places where roads have been blocked.

Meanwhile, internet service has been suspended in the area till August 2. NDTV reported that around 2,500 men, women, and children are currently stranded and have taken shelter at a temple near Haryana's Gurugram. These people had come to take part in the procession. They have taken shelter in the Nulhar Mahadev temple.

The state home minister said that adequate force was being deployed there. "We have also spoken to the Centre. We are trying to restore peace there. All those who are stranded in different areas of Mewat region are being rescued," Anil Vij said while speaking to reporters on Nuh clashes.

#WATCH | "Adequate force is being deployed there. We've also spoken to the Centre. We are trying to restore peace there. All those who are stranded in different areas of Mewat region are being rescued," says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Nuh clashes. pic.twitter.com/VS26DiKglQ — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

The police said that stones were pelted during the procession and cars were set on fire in Nuh adjoining Gurugram. The police lobbed teargas shells to disperse crowds and summoned reinforcements from other areas as the two sides hurled stones at each other.

According to police, the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones were pelted at the procession. "One or two cars" in the procession were set on fire, the official said. People in the procession hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them, reports said. The yatra was flagged off from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar.