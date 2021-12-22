Omicron and RBI's 6 wise men: Here's what the MPC said about the variant

Two weeks ago, when the new variant Omicron was still in the initial phase of spreading its wing globally, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) had sat down to discuss the monetary policy action in view of the domestic inflationary environment and the global headwinds. The risk from Omicron was discussed prominently at the MPC meeting. Let's see who said what on the Omicron variant.

The RBI's Dr. Mridul K. Saggar said that markets are already turbulent and are trying to price risks emanating from the high transmissibility and spike mutations of the Omicron variant, some of which are already materialising in the form of fresh travel bans and intensified protocols to contain its spread. "The risk to global growth in my view has already surfaced from the rapid rise in new Covid infections in Europe and the US," said Saggar.

He added that the situation remains alarming. "It is clear, that the pandemic is far from over yet, though learning effects and vaccinations will help us cope with it better," hoped Saggar.

Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra, Deputy Governor, has said that as countries race to contain Omicron with travel restraints and new quarantine and social distancing measures, the global recovery, and the inflation outlook are at risk again. The global equity markets are already reacting negatively to the virus.

"Even earlier, financial market volatility had surged in recent weeks on fears of a policy pivot towards faster normalisation. Clearly, financial conditions are highly fragile, vulnerable to volatile shifts, and not conducive to a strong and broad-based recovery," believed Patra.

Dr. Ashima Goyal has said that global risks are rising with the Omicron variant as well as with expectations of an earlier Fed taper.

Prof. Jayanth R. Varma said that there is no evidence so far to suggest that the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus would change the picture materially. He maintained that the monetary policy is no longer the right instrument to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic whose economic effects (as opposed to its health effects) have diminished greatly and become more concentrated in narrow pockets of the economy.

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is of the opinion that the risks stalking the global economy have amplified with the rapid spread of the virus mutations, including the Omicron variant, leading to countries scrambling for restrictions.

"Concomitantly, a sharp escalation in inflationary pressures across several major advanced economies is prompting their central banks to hasten winding down of their ultra-accommodative policies, which may impart volatility to the financial markets with associated spillovers for emerging market economies (EMEs) like India," he said.

The Governor further argued that these developments certainly have two major takeaways for central bankers. First, uncertainty is emerging as the only certainty with which central bankers will have to deal with in the period ahead. Second, since monetary policy is at an inflection point, the journey of monetary policy which is hardly smooth in the best of times, is going to get more challenging.

"These two factors necessitate judicious policy choices amidst trade-offs," he said.

He added that the emergence of the Omicron variant may cast some shadow on the momentum of contact-intensive services that were just showing signs of recovery in recent months. "The threat of Omicron is also imparting additional volatility to the financial markets," he said.

Dr. Shashanka Bhide, while listing the significant positive trends in growth momentum, said that there are new concerns on the growth front on account of the implications of the emergence of the new variants of the coronavirus and uncertainty of global growth and inflation scenarios.

Also Read: Delhi bans Christmas, New Year gatherings amid Omciron scare

Also Read: Punjab: No salary for govt employees without Covid vaccination certificate