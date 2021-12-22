Punjab: No salary for govt employees without Covid vaccination certificate

The Government of Punjab in a fresh order has stated that no salary would be given to government employees without Covid-19 vaccination certificates, a move that will help catalyse the state's vaccination drive against the spread of the virus.

As per the order, a government employee, who is fully or partially vaccinated against Covid-19, will need to upload the certificates on the state government's job portal to get the salary.

If they fail to do so, they will not be able to get their salaries, it further stated.

Furthermore, the state finance department asked all senior officers, head of the departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and others to ensure compliance. According to the order, an arrangement for entering the Covid vaccination certificate number on the Integrated Human Resource Management System (iHRMS) portal has been made.

Government employees should be informed that they should register the Covid vaccination certificate number of both doses with the iHRMS, said the order, adding if any employee has got one dose administered, he/she should register the number of the provisional certificate.

It also asked to link the Covid vaccination certificate number with the salary module so that in case an employee does not furnish information regarding vaccination, his/her salary is not released.

The decision comes amid surge in Covid-19's new and highly contagious virus strain Omicron cases across the country.

Meanwhile,India has so far reported over 210 cases of Omicron variant cases. 90 people have recovered, the Health Ministry said earlier today. On the daily Covid-19 caseload information, the government data said the country reported 6,317 new coronavirus infections.