Opposition bloc INDIA to begin campaign from Bhopal in October, seat-sharing yet to be finalised

The Opposition bloc INDIA will hold its first political rally in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal in October. Madhya Pradesh will go to polls later this year, where the Congress is seeking to make a comeback. The INDIA block's Coordination Committee held its first meeting at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday. During the meeting, the parties discussed seat-sharing, political rallies, and caste census issues.

"The Coordination Committee has decided to start the process for determining seat-sharing. It was decided that member parties would hold talks and decide at the earliest. The first public meeting of the alliance will be held in Bhopal in the first week of October," the joint statement said, adding that the parties present in the meeting agreed to take up the issue of the caste census.

After the INDIA alliance Coordination Committee meeting, SP leader Javed Ali Khan said: "Seat sharing will be finalised at the earliest, a public meeting of the alliance will be held in Bhopal in the first week of October."

CPI's D Raja said that this was the first meeting of the coordination committee and leaders discussed several issues. "The member parties will sort negotiation of seat sharing at the state level for the forthcoming elections."

JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha said that a discussion on seat sharing happened but the parties will finalise it state-wise.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who also attended the meeting, said that member parties would start the process for seat-sharing and take a decision on it soon. "A joint public rally will be held in Bhopal. It was also decided that the issue of caste census will also be raised."