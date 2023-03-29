Pakistan may not travel to India for World Cup 2023, their matches likely in Bangladesh: Report

World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play their ODI World Cup matches in Bangladesh instead of India, Cricinfo reported on Thursday. India is the host of the World Cup 2023. However, due to political tensions, Pakistan may not travel to India. The report said the idea has been discussed at the ICC level, with the hybrid Asia Cup model being looked at as a solution. This comes after India made it clear that it won't travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023.

Earlier this month, it was reported that India may play its Asia Cup matches at a neutral venue. The report said that BCCI and PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) were moving towards brokering a resolution that could have both teams playing their tournament matches against each other outside Pakistan. The overseas venue is not yet confirmed but the UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka, and England are potential contenders to host five matches including at least two India-Pakistan matches, the report said.

India will host the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, which is likely to start on October 5 and end on November 19. A total of twelve venues have reportedly been selected for the marquee event, with the final scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad. A total of 48 matches will be played in 46 days. Besides Ahmedabad, games will be played in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, and Mumbai.

ICC is yet to release the schedule of World Cup 2023.