Pakistani woman meets Noida man through PUBG, comes to India with 4 kids, all detained

A woman from Pakistan illegally entered India after falling in love with a man from Noida. Seema Ghulam Haider met Sachin on the gaming app PUBG, which led to a friendship between them. She illegally entered India with her four children via Nepal. She first entered Uttar Pradesh and then reached Greater Noida by bus.

Seema, who is in her late 20s, started chatting with Sachin online, and eventually fell in love. After Seema reached India, they started living together in a rented apartment in Greater Noida's Rabupura area. Soon after, local police received information that a Pakistani woman was living in Greater Noida illegally.

Brijesh, the owner of the apartment where the couple lived, told police that they had rented the house in May, India Today reported. According to Brijesh, they said they had a court marriage and had four children. "It did not seem like the woman was from Pakistan. She wore salwar suits and sarees," the landlord told the police.

The police have detained Seema, her four children, and Sachin. "The Pakistani woman and the local man have been detained. The woman's four children are also in police custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan told the news agency PTI. Khan said Seema and Sachin were being questioned and further details would be shared once the questioning was over.

Watch: Senco Gold IPO subscribed 45% today; star investor Prashant Jain picks up stake in anchor round, check GMP, should you apply?

Watch: Supermoon 2023: Why is it different, significance, relation to deer and Chandrayaan-3

Watch: Buzzing stocks on July 4, 2023: Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, ITC, Radico Khaitan, Nykaa, others

Also watch: Reliance Jio launches ‘JioBharat’ feature phone at Rs 999 in India: Specs, features, sale, offers

Also watch: Mini Vande Bharat Express: New train to launch on Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur route; list of 23 Vande Bharat trains launched so far