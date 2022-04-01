Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: NEP caters to 21st century aspirations, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students, parents and teachers today. PM Modi spoke to students about keeping calm and acing the incoming exam season.

"Students should not feel they are under pressure from teachers and parents to score good marks. Parents should not inject their dreams into children. They should be allowed to decide their future freely," said PM Modi during the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2022.

"NEP should be called 'National Education Policy. So many people were involved in drafting the policy. We were brainstorming on it for last 6-7 years. We took advice of teachers & students from far-flung areas along with modern intellectuals," said PM Modi.

This series, which started in 2018, was held in Talkatora Stadium, instead of being conducted virtually this year. Last year, the session had taken place virtually at 7 pm on April 7, 2021. This year, as per the government’s press release, nearly 15.7 lakh participants had registered for this year’s creative writing competition, which was conducted between December 28, 2021, and February 3, 2022

"Students must connect with their inner self while preparing for examinations, said PM Modi during his Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 interaction with students. "Using an iPad or being online gives us happiness but students must understand their inner self as it is more joyous than being online. Students must take out few minutes every day to reflect inside themselves," Modi said.