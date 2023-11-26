PCB writes to ICC: 'If India refuse to play champions trophy 2025...'

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to sign the Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights agreements with it, news agency PTI reported on Sunday. The board told the global body that it should be compensated if India refuse to travel to the country citing security reasons.

India have not travelled to Pakistan for a bilateral series since 2008 due to geopolitical and security reasons. Team India also did not travel to the neighbouring country for the Asia Cup 2023, which was later held in hybrid mode with India matches in Sri Lanka.

While the ICC has marked Pakistan as the host of the tournament, it is yet to sign the hosting agreement with PCB, the news agency reported citing sources.

According to the report, PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf and COO Salman Naseer met the ICC executive board in Ahmedabad to discuss the hosting of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February-March, 2025.

"Pakistani officials discussed the probability of the Indian board (BCCI) again refusing to send its team to Pakistan and made it clear that in any given situation the ICC must avoid taking unilateral decisions on the tournament," the source told PTI.

The PCB officials had told ICC that if India refuse to play in Pakistan on security grounds, the global body should appoint an independent security agency.

The PCB further said the agency could liaison with the Pakistan government and security officials to assess the security situation of the participating teams including India.

"The PCB officials said many top teams had toured Pakistan in the last two years without any security concerns. They also made it clear that in case of India not sending its team and its matches being moved to another country, then the ICC must compensate Pakistan for this," the source added.

The PCB officials suspect that given the relation between Pakistan and Indian governments, there is a high probability of India again refusing to play in the country on security grounds.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to take place in Pakistan.