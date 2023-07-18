'Platforms must be sensitive': Anurag Thakur says will not allow OTTs to demean Indian culture

The government will not allow demeaning of Indian culture and society in the name of creative freedom, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told OTT players on Tuesday. He said during a meeting with representatives of OTT platforms in Delhi, persons attending the meeting said as per the news agency PTI.

They said the discussions also centred on establishing penal provisions for violations by OTT platforms, strengthening the existing Grievance Redressal Mechanism, addressing concerns related to the accurate depiction of India's map, and combating digital piracy.

Thakur highlighted the overt Western influence and depiction of Indic religions and traditions in bad light through the OTTs and asked the representatives to come up with their proposed solutions within a fortnight, the persons said. The minister also asked OTT players not to use their platforms as a tool of vicious propaganda and ideological biases.

The representatives of OTT platforms discussed issues such as the implementation of a code of ethics and explored potential solutions to strike a balance between creative freedom and responsible content.

"OTT players have a responsibility of ensuring that their platform does not propagate vulgarity and abuse camouflaged as 'creative expression'," he said in a long tweet. "India is a diverse country; OTTs must also reflect the collective conscience of the country and provide a healthy viewing experience for people of all age groups."

Thakur also said that platforms must also be sensitive to India's cultural diversity "as we unleash India’s creative economy".

To expedite the resolution of claims against OTT content, the minister is learnt to have proposed the establishment of a quasi-judicial body comprising industry experts and judicial members to ensure conclusive and unbiased decision-making, relieving higher courts of the burden and expediting claim resolutions.

The persons who attended the meeting said during the discussion on the implementation of a Code of Ethics to enhance content regulation, emphasis was laid on age-based classification, parental locks, and content descriptors to ensure appropriate access and viewing for different age groups.

They said the OTT platforms were encouraged to review scripts, identify potential violations, and promote family-oriented entertainment. The aim was to respect the beliefs, practices, and values of different communities while maintaining responsible and ethical content standards, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)