PM Kisan eKYC: Beneficiaries must complete e-KYC by Mar 25

Farmers registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana have till March 25 to update their e-KYC on the PM Kisan website. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana provides financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to the farmers every year. This assistance is given in installments every four months.

To avail benefits of this scheme, farmers can register themselves on the PM Kisan Scheme Portal.

The central government has released 10 instalments under this scheme. In January 2022, the 10th instalment of the scheme was sent to the account of farmers through direct benefit transfer. The benefit of this scheme is available to farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land to cultivate.

How To Register For PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

1. Visit pmkisan.gov.in

2. Click on the option of Farmers Corner

3. Click on the New Registration option

4. Fill out the application form

5. Click submit

Bank account and Aadhaar details must be linked on the National Payment Corporation of India's portal to make the payment process more transparent.

How to complete e-KYC process

1. Visit PM Kisan's official webpage https://pmkisan.gov.in/

2. Click on eKYC option available on right side of the page

3. Enter Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click on search

4. Enter the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card

5. Click on 'Get OTP' and enter the OTP in the specified field.

6. If all the details match, eKYC will be completed

According to the PM Kisan website, one has to update their eKYC to receive the 11th installment. "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. Pls. click eKYC option in Farmer Corner for Aadhar based OTP authentication and for Biometric authentication contact nearest CSC centre."

Farmers have also been offered the option of using the central government's offline KYC option. Farmers who want to complete the PM Kisan Samman Nithya Kyc can also do so at their nearest Common Service Center (CSC). Farmers must present their Aadhar cards to the CSC to get their pm Kisan KYC verification completed.

PM Kisan KYC: How to check beneficiary status

1. Go to pmkisan.gov.in, the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

2. Select 'Beneficiary Status' from the drop-down menu

3. Enter an Aadhaar number, a bank account number, or a phone number

4. Select 'Get Data’

5. The information is now visible on the screen.

Under the program's principles, the state government and the UT administration will work together to identify agricultural families who are eligible for financial assistance.