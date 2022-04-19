PM Modi inaugurates WHO- Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He laid the foundation stone in the presence of Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General and the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

Thanking Tedros Ghebreyesus in his inauguration speech, PM Narendra Modi said "I've known Dr Tedros for a long time and every time we have met, he has mentioned his learnings from his Indian teachers with such prestige, expressed his sentiments with such cheer, that his affection for India is visible in the form of an Institute today."

"He tells me that he is giving me his child (WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine) and now I have the responsibility of the same and nurture it. I assure Dr Tedros that we will stand by your expectations & hopes," PM Narendra Modi said.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, on the other hand, said that he has learned about traditional medicines from India and is very grateful to his teachers. I'm grateful to PM Modi and GoI for their leadership in supporting this important initiative," he added.

At the event, for which the WHO Director-General has come on a three-day visit to Gujarat, Ghebreyesus said that the Centre for Traditional Medicine will help to harness the power of science to strengthen evidence-based traditional medicine.

"I also grew up watching 'Bollywood' films and I understand that the Swiss Alps are a favourite destination for 'Bollywood' fans," the WHO chief said further.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. "I have had a 3-decade old relationship with his family... I'm happy that he accepted my invitation to visit my home state Gujarat and won our hearts by using the Gujarati language," Modi said.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat. Earlier in the day, he launched a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs 600 crores.

The Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Gujarat on Monday organized a curtain-raiser press conference to discuss two pertinent developments in the field of traditional medicine in India- the event of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) and the convening of the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS).

The Global Centre for Traditional Medicine aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine, by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research. It will focus on four main strategic areas-- evidence and learning; data and analytics; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health.

Additionally, the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit will be held from April 20 to April 22 in Gandhinagar. The Summit aims to increase investments and showcase innovations in the field of traditional medicine. It is a unique attempt to foster long-lasting partnerships, boost exports and nurture a sustainable ecosystem.

Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit is an initiative to strategize India's efforts in becoming a global hub of traditional products, practices, and related services.