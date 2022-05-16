PM Modi to address silver jubilee celebrations of TRAI on May 17

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address a programme marking the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on May 17. At 11 am, PM Modi will deliver the address via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp to commemorate the occasion.

TRAI was established in 1997 through the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997.

During the programme, PM Modi will also launch a 5G Test Bed, developed as a multi-institute collaborative project by a total of eight institutes led by IIT Madras. The other institutes that participated in the project include IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IISc Bangalore, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) and Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT).

This project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 220 crore. The Prime Minister's Office stated that the test bed will enable a supportive ecosystem for Indian industry and startups which will help them validate their products, prototypes, solutions and algorithms in 5G and next-generation technologies.

Meanwhile, PM Modi attended the 2566th Buddha Jayanti Celebration at International Convention Center and Meditation Hall at Lumbini, Nepal on Monday. He was accompanied by Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba, and his spouse Arzu Rana Deuba. Both Prime Ministers addressed the nearly 2500 attendees, which included monks, Buddhist scholars and international participants.

India and Nepal signed six MoUs during PM Modi's visit to Lumbini.

