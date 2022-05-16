PM Modi lays foundation stone of Buddhist Centre in Nepal's Lumbini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, arrived in Nepal for a brief visit to Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, and participated in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage.

With this, India will join more than a dozen countries including China, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea to have a centre of its own in Lumbini.

After landing, the PM tweeted, “Happy to be among the wonderful people of Nepal on the special occasion of Buddha Purnima. Looking forward to the programmes in Lumbini.”

Through the visit, India marks a formal presence at the holy site that’s 10 km away from the border.

PM Modi also offered prayers at the Maya Devi Temple in Lumbini along with Nepal PM Deuba. They were pictured watering a plant together at the Maya Devi temple. Sharing the image over Twitter, the PM's office called it "a timeless bond of friendship".

On his way back to Delhi, PM Modi will be visiting Mahaparinirvana Temple in Kushinagar, UP, which is said to be the place where Lord Buddha attained nirvana. He is also scheduled for a brief stopover in Lucknow to meet CM Yogi Adityanath.

It is PM Modi's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014. Modi arrived in Lumbini on a special Indian Air Force helicopter from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Lumbini, located in the Terai plains of southern Nepal, is one of the holiest places of Buddhism, as Lord Buddha is believed to have been born there.

Prime Minister Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Deuba will also hold a bilateral meeting in Lumbini.

''During the meeting, they will exchange views on Nepal-India cooperation and matters of mutual interests,'' according to a statement issued by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

''My visit is intended to celebrate and further deepen these time-honored linkages that have been fostered through centuries and recorded in our long history of intermingling,'' Modi said in his departure statement on Sunday.

According to Indian Embassy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Kwatra, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and other senior officials will be in the Prime Minister's entourage, PTI reported.

(With agency inputs)