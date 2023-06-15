PM Modi to lead consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January next year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday. The chief minister, who is on a two-day visit to the temple town, said next year, Lord Shri Ram will come to his own house.

Earlier this month, Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai said that PM Modi would be invited to the Ram Temple for the consecration ceremony of the new idol of Lord Ram. He also said the ground floor of the temple would be ready by October. Two months will be spent in the trial of its operation and by December, the temple will be thrown open to the devotees.

Today, the Chief Minister met saints and officials of Ram Temple Trust and emphasised that the development of the temple town is one of the top priorities of his government. He took stock of the progress in the construction of the Ram Temple. He also visited Hanumangarhi to offer prayers and also inspected the construction work of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

The overall development of 'Dharmanagari' Ayodhya is one of the top priorities of the government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Modi, the chief minister said. "The people of the country and the world are eager to see a 'Divya, Bhavya, Navya Ayodhya'. We have to ensure that every devotee and tourist visiting Ayodhya goes back with a special sense of peace, contentment and joy," Yogi Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister also met Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, head of the Ram Temple Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. The construction of the ground floor of the three-storied Ram temple in Ayodhya is on track to be completed by October this year.

"Every single project is important. It is necessary that there is mutual coordination between the departments and a coordinated action plan is developed. With inter-departmental coordination, all works should be completed with quality in a time-bound manner," he said during a review meeting.

The chief minister was informed that the construction of the Rampath (from Sahadatganj to Nayaghat) was 30 per cent complete and would be finished by December 31.

Emphasising that Ayodhya is a religious city, Yogi said, "Public sentiments should be respected and consumption of meat and liquor should be prohibited here." He said a water action plan and a water balance plan should be prepared to make Ayodhya a city with a round-the-clock drinking water facility.

The chief minister said Ayodhya will soon be reckoned among world-class cities and will be the focal point of Sanatan Dharma.

