PM Modi to visit UP, inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway on Nov 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on November 16 to inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district at around 1:30 pm. Post inauguration, the Prime Minister will also attend an Airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip constructed on the Expressway in Sultanpur district to enable landing/take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of emergency.

The Purvanchal Expressway is 341 km long, starting from Chaudsarai village, located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731), and ending at village Hydaria located on National Highway 31, 18 km east of UP-Bihar border.

The expressway is 6-lane wide which can be expanded to 8-lane in future. It has been constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore.

The Purvanchal Expressway is expected to give a boost to the economic development of eastern part of Uttar Pradesh especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

PM Modi will also address the event marking the first Audit Diwas at Controller and Auditor General of India (CAG) office premises at 10:30 am.

Audit Diwas is celebrated to mark the historic origins of CAG and its contribution to the governance, transparency and accountability over the years.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion in the presence of CAG of India.

