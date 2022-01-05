PM Modi's Punjab visit cancelled due to 'major lapse in security': MHA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur to address a rally was cancelled today "due to some reasons", Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced from the state on Wednesday.

Elaborating on the reason, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released a statement wherein it mentioned that there was a "major lapse in the security of PM," and that it is taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. "State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action," MHA stated.

Further, MHA added that around 30 kms away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors, adding that the prime minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

"This was a major lapse in the security of PM," MHA further stated.

Today morning PM landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

When the weather didn’t improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Marytrs Memorial via road, which would take more than 2 hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police, MHA said in a statement.

"The PM’s schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also, in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed," the ministry added.

After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport, the statement said.