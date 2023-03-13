PM Narendra Modi to address India Today Conclave 2023 in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the India Today Conclave 2023, a flagship annual event of the India Today Group. The event, in its 20th edition, will take place on March 17 and 18 at New Delhi's Taj Palace. The Prime Minister will address the iconic event at a time when the global economy is facing a slowdown specter and only India under his leadership has emerged as the 'bright spot'.

The last time he addressed the India Today Conclave was in 2019. However, a lot has changed since then and India has now become the fifth largest economy by surpassing the UK and is on course to take the third position by 2030. Also, this year, India is the host of the G20 Summit.

India Today Group Vice-Chairperson Kalli Purie said the Prime Minister's address is set to lay out his leadership strategies. "As he was famously referred to as the 'Disruptor in Chief' in his last Conclave visit, PM Modi's latest address is set to lay out his leadership strategies that are sure to shape the course of global development for years to come," she said.

So far, Prime Minister Modi has addressed the India Today Conclave six times both as chief minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister. He delivered keynote addresses as Gujarat chief minister in 2003, 2008, and 2011, then as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate in 2013. As the Prime Minister, he addressed the event in 2017 and 2019.

This year's theme is 'The India Moment'. India is poised to be one of the drivers of global economic growth and with over 900 million internet users, it will also be ready to reap the digital dividend.

The India Today Conclave 2023 will set the agenda for the political battleground as prominent politicians from both sides - ruling NDA and the Opposition will discuss the raging issues in the country. As always, the conclave will bring together a diverse range of voices from politics, business, sports, and academia, and provide a platform for meaningful dialogue.

From politics, noted speakers include Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers S Jaishankar, Kiren Rijiju, and Smriti Irani, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and P Chidambaram, and TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

Industrialists Anil Agarwal and Sanjiv Goenka, entrepreneur Byju Raveendran, actor Ram Charan, geneticist David Sinclair, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and retired chief justices SA Bobde and UU Lalit will also be speakers at the flagship event.

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande will also attend the India Today Conclave 2023.