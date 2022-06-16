PM to launch projects worth Rs 21,000 cr during two-day Gujarat visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on June 17 and 18. During the visit, PM Modi will attend numerous programmes, including the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of projects worth over Rs 21,000 crore, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The PMO, in an official statement, noted that PM Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped temple of Shree Kalika Mata at Pavagadh Hill on June 18. After which he will Virasat Van. Next, he will participate in Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan at Vadodara, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects.

Beneficiaries of various schemes of the government will participate in Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan at Vadodara, noted the PMO.

PM Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various Railway projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore. These include dedication to the nation of 357 Km long New Palanpur - Madar Section of Dedicated Freight Corridor; Gauge Conversion of 166 Km long Ahmedabad-Botad Section; electrification of 81 Km long Palanpur - Mitha Section, among others.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the redevelopment of Surat, Udhna, Somnath and Sabarmati Stations, along with the foundation stone of other initiatives in the railway sector. "These projects will help lower logistics cost and boost industry and agriculture sector in the region. They will also improve connectivity in the region and enhance passenger amenities" read the statement.

Further, it added that under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a total of 1.38 lakh houses will be dedicated by the Prime Minister, including houses worth around Rs 1,800 crore in urban areas and houses worth over Rs 1,530 crore in rural areas. In addition, Khat Muhurat of around 3000 houses worth over Rs 310 crore will also be done.

During the programme, PM Modi will the lay the foundation stone of various development works at Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, and Panchmahal, worth over Rs 680 crore, which are aimed at furthering ease of living in the region, explained the PMO.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Gujarat Central University in Kundhela village of Dabhoi taluka of Gujarat. "Located at about 20 km from Vadodara city, the University will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 425 crors and will cater to higher education needs of over 2500 students," conveyed the PMO

PM Modi will launch the 'Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana' which focuses on improving maternal and child health. It will outlay of Rs 800 crore.Under the scheme, pregnant and lactating mothers will be given 2 kg of chickpeas, 1 kg of tur dal and 1 kg of edible oil free of cost from Anganwadi Centres every month.



The Prime Minister will also disburse around Rs 120 crore towards 'Poshan Sudha Yojana', which is now being extended to all tribal beneficiaries in the state. The PMO explained that this step is being taken after the success of the experiment of providing pregnant and lactating mothers from tribal districts with iron and calcium tablets and education on nutrition.