'Poorly drafted comment': Facing boycott, Mamaearth apologise for backing Richa Chadha over Galwan tweet

Facing major backlash on social media, beauty and baby care product firm Mamaearth on Saturday apologised for backing actor Richa Chadha for her Galwan comment. In a tweet, the company said that it regretted the comment and stands by the Indian Army.
"Mamaearth sincerely regrets hurting any sentiments due to a poorly drafted comment on Twitter. We are a proud Indian company that respects and stands by our armed forces. We do not subscribe to the views shared by any individual who thinks otherwise," the firm said.
Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh also took to Twitter and said the company unintentionally hurt a lot of people due to a wrong comment by a team member.
"Ek team member ke galat comment ki wajah se we have unintentionally hurt a lot of people, truly sorry for it. Aise kisi vichaar ko jo India ya army ke against ho hum support nai karte. We are a company run entirely by proud Indians," she said.
Chadha has already apologised for her comment, which was seen as insulting to the Indian Army. She in a tweet had said: "Galwan says Hi." This was in response to a tweet quoting a senior army commander who said the army was ready to execute any order from the government to take back PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir).
Mamaearth in a tweet said: "The words 'Galwan says Hi' are not conclusive and we interpret this a recall of the upper hand the Indian army had in such a tough terrain and even being outnumbered at the standoff. #perspective #mamaearthcares."
This did not go down well with many who called for a boycott of Mamaearth products. One Aswin Kumar said he used to buy their products for his little nieces "and from now onwards I won't buy any of @mamaearthindia products and ask everybody in my vicinity to boycott their products. Enough is enough."
Another user, Akshat Deora, said: "Hey @mamaearthindia your brand ambassador Richa Chadha is mocking Indian army jawans who gave their lives protecting borders in Galwan. Disgusting. #BoycottMamaEarth."
