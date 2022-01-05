Punjab CM expresses regret, denies security lapse after PM Modi cuts short visit

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday expressed regret after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to cut short his visit to the state, but asserted that there was no security lapse.

Modi, who landed in Bathinda and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a ''major lapse'' in his security.

''The prime minister was to visit for the inauguration (of development projects) and address a political rally. We regret that he had to return due to the blockade en route,'' Channi told reporters here.

''After all, he is the prime minister of the country. We respect him. There is a democratic system and federal system,'' said Channi.

His remarks came as the BJP and the Congress hit out at each other over the issue.

Channi claimed there was no security lapse of any kind or situation of any attack.

There was a sudden change in PM's travel plan from Bathinda to Ferozepur and the BJP should not politicise the issue, he said. ''It is wrong to say that there was a security lapse,'' added the CM. There was no plan that the PM would take a road route to travel from Bathinda to Ferozepur, he said. ''We regret that he had to go back and we are pained. We respect our prime minister,'' said Channi. The CM said after some agitators had come on the road, they were told to take another route or try to fly by chopper. But they decided to return, said Channi.

In a statement, the Union Home Ministry had earlier in the day said after a ''major security lapse'' in the prime minister's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return.

The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said. Modi on Wednesday returned without dedicating development projects and addressing a rally in the poll-bound Punjab. Some protesting farmers had blocked the road near Piareana village on the Ferozepur-Moga road. Some farmer bodies, including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, had earlier announced to oppose the Modi's visit. They have been demanding from the government to fulfil their pending demands, including bringing a law to guarantee the minimum support price for crops and withdrawal of police cases against farmers, who protested the central farm laws.



