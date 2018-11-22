Rajinikanth's 2.0 breaks Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's this record even before its release!

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is one of the most expensive movies ever made in India. The sequel to 2010 film Robot is expected to challenge Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's box office collection.

Rajinikanth's 2.0 with a budget of Rs 543 crores, has entered into the Rs 100-crore-club even before its release. The pre-release collections of the movie is around Rs 120 crore. With this, the film has become the first in Tamil film industry to earn more than Rs 100 crore before its release. The movie is set to release on 29th November 2018.

#2Point0 TN Pre-release Theaterical total advance is valued the highest in Tamil Cinema.. Nearly 120 Crs.. A First in Tamil Cinema to cross 100 Crs.. pic.twitter.com/sAGp6PFxxf - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 19, 2018

2.0 will release in around 10,000 screens worldwide, along with 6,600-6,800 screens in India. So, it would break the record of Baahubali 2 which had released in about 6,500 domestic screens and 9,000 across the world. The movie will have around 32,000 to 33,000 shows across the country.

Rajinikanth's 2.0 will release in 4,000-4,100 screens in the northern region of the country and in 1,200-1,250 screens in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The movie will claim around 625 and 300 screens in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka respectively.

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC ) has passed 2.0, with U/A certificate with a run time of 2 hour and 28 minutes. Ironically, this movie will be the shortest feature film of director S Shankar's career till now. His previous release Enthiran with a runtime of 2 hour and 47 minutes was his shortest feature film until now.

2.0 will be the third collaboration between actor Rajinikanth and director Shankar. Enthiran and Shivaji are their previous movies together. Apart from Rajinikanth and Akshay, the movie also stars Amy Jackson in the film. This film will also be the first Indian film to be shot entirely in 3D.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)