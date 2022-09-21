Ratan Tata, two others appointed as trustees of PM CARES Fund

The Centre on Wednesday appointed Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata and two others as the trustees of the PM CARES Fund. Two other members are former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas and former Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda. The government also decided to nominate three eminent persons for the constitution of the advisory board to the PM CARES Fund. Among those nominated for the board are former CAG Rajiv Mehrishi, former Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy, and Anand Shah, former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation.



The decision was announced a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the PM CARES Fund.



During the meeting, a presentation was made on the various initiatives undertaken with the help of the PM CARES Fund, including the PM CARES for Children scheme which is supporting 4345 children. "Trustees appreciated the role played by the fund at a crucial time for the country. PM Shri Narendra Modi appreciated the people of the country for contributing wholeheartedly to PM CARES Fund," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.



The PMO said it was discussed that PM CARES has a larger vision of effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, not only through relief assistance but also by taking mitigation measures and capacity building. The PM welcomed the Trustees for becoming an integral part of the PM CARES Fund.



The PMO said that the meeting was attended by the newly nominated trustees of the PM CARES Fund.



Speaking on new members, the Prime Minister said that the participation of new trustees and advisors will provide wider perspectives on the functioning of the PM CARES Fund. "Their vast experience of public life would impart further vigour in making the fund more responsive to various public needs," he said.



PM CARES, a public charitable trust, was set up keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation and providing relief to the affected. The Prime Minister is the ex-officio chairman of the PM CARES Fund.