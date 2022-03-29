Recruiters anticipate higher increments for jobseekers in 2022: Naukri.com

Recruiters anticipate better increments for job seekers in the coming months with 40 per cent of recruiters expecting average increments to be over 15 per cent, and 6 per cent of recruiters expecting to roll out an increment below 5 per cent, according to Naukri Hiring Outlook Survey 2022, a survey conducted by Naukri.com, a job seeking platform.

The survey revealed that 62 per cent of recruiters expect hiring to go back to pre-COVID levels by June 2022.

Further, 57 per cent of recruiters indicated both new and replacement hiring in their organizations in the coming months till June’22 compared to 51 per cent in last year’s survey.

Demand for tech-enabled skills is witnessing a consistent uptick as the top functional areas in which active hiring is expected in the coming months are IT (59 per cent), Business Development (43 per cent), and Marketing (36 per cent), according to the survey findings. Recruiters also expect maximum hiring for the experience band of 3-5 years (67 per cent), followed by 1-3 years (53 per cent), and 5-8 years (53 per cent).

“The anticipation of returning to normalcy by companies is fuelling a strong hiring sentiment as there has been a pent-up demand across sectors. Naukri Hiring Outlook Survey corroborates this narrative as 57 per cent of recruiters indicated a surge in both new and replacement hiring in their organizations," said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.

Goyal further added that two per cent of recruiters foresee a hold on hiring, while one per cent indicate layoffs for the coming months for the sake of re-stabilization after a turbulent period.

Recruiters point towards a higher attrition rate ahead. "The majority of this attrition is expected from employees in the experience bracket of 3-5 years (51 per cent), followed by 1-3 years (45 per cent). Given the continued surge in demand for IT roles, recruiters expect this sector to witness a high employee fallout rate of 49 per cent," the survey said.

Furthermore, as per the survey findings, recruiters planning to roll out increments greater than 30 per cent grew by 60 per cent compared to last year, while recruiters that foresee an increment below 10 per cent reduced from 37 per cent to 33 per cent. The survey also points at campus hiring showing signs of improvement. About, 47 per cent of recruiters confirm going ahead with the placements in the next few months while only 16 per cent say there may be a reduction in candidates hired from campus.

As per the company, 1,879 respondents representing 10 sectors participated in the survey. Responses from the participants were collected online using a detailed questionnaire.