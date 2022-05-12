Rocketry, Godavari, among Indian films to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday released the line-up of Indian films that will be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The line-up includes the world premiere of R Madhavan starrer Rocketry.

While Rocketry- The Nambi Effect will be premiered at Palais K, the other movies will be screened at the Olympia theatre, the ministry stated.

Rocketry - The Nambi Effect is a retelling of Nambi Narayanan’s life story as it unravels in an interview by the celebrated superstar and Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, on a TV program.

Nikhil Mahajan's direction, Godavari (Marathi) is also set for screening at the 75th edition of the film festival. It is the story of one Nishikant Deshmukh - who lives by the banks of a river, in an old mansion with his family.

Choti Film Production's Alpha Beta Gamma (Hindi), director Biswajeet Bora's Boomba Ride (Mishing), Achal Mishra's Dhuin (Hindi, Marathi), and Tree Full of Parrots by Jayaraj (Malayalam) are other films scheduled for screening at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

The 10-day festival sees the biggest stars come down as some of the biggest and most critically-acclaimed films in the world are screened there. This year, Bollywood actor, Deepika Padukone is among the members of the esteemed Cannes jury.

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan and music composer AR Rahman, are reportedly among those who will walk the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

