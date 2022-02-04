Routine elective surgeries to resume at Delhi's AIIMS with immediate effect

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Friday announced that routine inpatient admissions including elective surgeries will resume in the hospital with immediate effect. Earlier in January, the institute had temporarily stopped all routine patient admissions, procedures and non-essential surgeries due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

The fresh announcement is in line with the Delhi government's order earlier today stating re-opening of for all classes from nursery onwards as will gyms with certain restrictions and drivers travelling alone in cars will be exempted from wearing masks, while relaxing Covid restrictions in view of the dip in cases. Night curfew will continue but from 11 pm instead of 10 pm, it said.

During the DDMA meeting, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, it was decided that gyms, spas and swimming pools will be permitted to open, he said, adding that the panel also gave its nod to organising B2B exhibitions.

During the meeting, emphasis was given on enhancing vaccination to those falling in the 15-18 years age group, officials added. The DDMA in its last meeting scrapped weekend curfew and allowed bars and restaurants to function at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000 mark.



